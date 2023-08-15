Uber driver assaults Bengaluru woman for boarding wrong cab

A Bengaluru woman was assaulted for boarding the wrong Uber cab (Representational image)

An Uber driver has been arrested in Bengaluru for assaulting a woman who boarded his car by mistake, according to a report in the Newsroom Post.

Vinita Agarwal, 48, booked an Uber cab on Wednesday to take her son to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road. The Bhoganahalli resident walked out of her house and saw a Maruti Suzuki Swift cab parked there. She sat inside the vehicle, assuming it was the cab she had booked.

However, when the driver asked Agarwal for the OTP, she realised she had boarded the wrong Uber cab and started to get off. According to the Newsroom Post report, the driver Basavaraju put the car into drive and started moving, which resulted in an argument between the two.

The Deccan Herlad reported that Agarwal slammed the door while exiting the cab, which upset the Uber driver. Angered by this, he started fighting with Agarwal.

During the altercation, Basavaraju reportedly hit the 48-year-old woman repeatedly on the head. Her son also suffered blows when he tried to come to his mother’s aide.

The altercation only ended when locals in the area noticed the commotion and rushed to help Agarwal. The driver tried to flee the spot but was stopped at the gate of the residential community and handed over to the police.

The victim’s husband, Ajay Agarwal, posted about the incident on Twitter.



Behavior like this is taken seriously on our platform, Ajay. Kindly share your registered details with us via Direct Message. We will investigate further.

— Uber India Support (@UberINSupport) August 9, 2023

