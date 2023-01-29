Uber’s CEO almost said no to the job until Spotify’s CEO urged him to accept it

When Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was first approached to lead the company in 2017, he ignored the call. It was a time when the rideshare app was going through a “historically difficult time".

“When I first got the call, my first thought was, ‘Heck no,’” Khosrowshahi told LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky in a recent interview. “I thought, ‘Why would I ever do that?’”

In 2017, Uber was facing multiple problems, including sexual harassment allegations, an FBI probe, and a slew of firings related to a workplace culture investigation, CNBC Make It reported.

Also, Khosrowshahi wasn’t in the market for a new job, either. At the time, he had completed 11 years as Expedia’s CEO, and was still “having a great time,” he told Roslansky. So, he was prepared to call Uber’s board of directors and take himself out of the running for CEO until a friend changed his mind -- Daniel Ek, founder and CEO of Spotify.

Moneycontrol News