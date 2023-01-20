 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uber CEO says this is the career mistake youngsters must avoid

Jan 20, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

Dara Khosrowshahi talks about "career compounding" and what it takes to be great.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was never in a hurry in his career and he suggests neither should the young people of today.

Greatness takes time, he said in an interview with LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, adding that one needs to "stick around for a while" if they really want to refine their craft and build something.

"It’s so much more satisfying (to take time)," the Uber boss said.

Before he took over the reigns of Uber in 2017, Khosrowshahi, 53, was the CEO of engineering company Expedia for 16 years. He had switched to Expedia from IT company IAC, where he served for seven years.

Unlike him, young people are in a hurry to reach certain positions in life by a set time Khosrowshahi said. That can be a harmful.

“Don’t over-plan your career … I see young people make this mistake all the time,” Khosrowshahi said during the interview. “They’ll say, ‘I want to be a VP by this time,’ or ‘I want to make X amount of money.’”