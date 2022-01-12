UAE employers face fines up to 50,000 dirhams for delaying salaries

Companies in UAE also risk losing work permits if they delay payment of salaries.

Companies in the United Arab Emirates face fines up to 50,000 dirhams (Rs 10,06,713 approximately) for not paying their employees on time. They also risk losing work permits.

According to UAE rules on compensation to workers, employers are considered late in disbursing salaries if they do not make the payments within 10 days from the due date.

If employees are not paid within one month of the due date, it is considered that the employers are refusing to pay them.

For companies with more than 100 workers, not paying salaries on time will attract the following actions:

They will not be issued work permits starting from the 16th day from the date of delay.

The companies will be referred to judicial authorities for action.

The owners will not be able to register any new company.

The bank guarantees of employers will be liquidated.

Workers will be allowed to move to other companies.

In case these companies do not pay wages for over 60 days, they face fines of up to 50,000 dirhams. Businesses with less than 100 workers also face fines and court cases if they delay salaries.

In the UAE, it is mandatory for employers registered with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to subscribe to a Wages Protection System.

“Under this system, salaries of employees will be transferred to their accounts in banks or financial institutions, which are authorised by Central Bank of the UAE to provide the service,” according to the UAE government.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has said that it will not deal companies that are not registered under the Wages Protection System.

In a statement on January 10, the ministry had asked establishments to commit to paying their workers through the system in a timely manner.

"The establishments’ commitment to pay wages on time would enhance the stability of the contractual relationship between its parties and greatly contribute to increasing the worker productivity as a result of paying the wages on time and in the specified amount," ministry official Maher Al Obedn said.

The official added: "The Ministry also seeks to ensure the worker’s right to receive his wage in return for his commitment to perform his job duties, so as to enhance legal practices in the country's labour market.”

In December, UAE had announced a switch to a shorter work week of four-and-a half days and a Saturday-Sunday weekend. Friday will be a half-day off for prayers.

While the decision was aimed at aligning UAE with global markets, the government said that longer weekends would boost work-life balance and boost performance of workers.