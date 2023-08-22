UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi enjoys Emirati honey in space. Viral video

Sultan Al Neyadi is currently on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. (Image: @Astro_Alneyadi/Twitter)

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is currently on a six-month mission to the International Space Station (ISS), took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of himself enjoying honey in space. The clip has gone viral online and has left social media users amazed.

The now-viral video was shared by Neyadi on Monday. In the 52-second-long clip, the astronaut can be seen squeezing a generous amount of honey on a slice of bread. The honey, squeezed out of a bottle, formed a huge blob on the bread due to the absence of gravity and Neyadi was seen relishing his snack. The “ball of honey” even wobbled on the flatbread.

“Have you ever wondered how honey forms in space? I still have some Emirati honey left that I enjoy from time to time. Honey has many benefits, especially for the health of astronauts,” Neyadi wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:



Have you ever wondered how honey forms in space?

I still have some Emirati honey left that I enjoy from time to time. Honey has many benefits, especially for the health of astronauts. pic.twitter.com/RrjQYlNvLD

— Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) August 20, 2023

The video amassed over 2 lakh views and prompted an array of reactions from social media users who were quite intrigued.

“It is amazing how it takes the shape of a ball while there is no gravity,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “So cool.”

“Is the food floating in your stomach? How do you feel after eating?” someone questioned.

A fourth user remarked, “It's like a scene I used to dream about when I was a child. Thank you for posting such a honey video.”