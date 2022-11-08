This company's CFO was found passed out in stranger’s bed with clothes off, arrested

Billionaire heir and Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John Tyson was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly entered the wrong house and passed out in a stranger’s bed.

Tyson was arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas and charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass, according to an Ozark First news report. The 32-year-old is the great-grandson of the founder of meat processing giant Tyson Foods.

At around 2 am on Sunday, a college-aged woman returned to her home in Fayetteville and found Tyson passed out in her bed, his clothes strewn across the floor. She called police to report a potential burglary, saying she found “a male she did not know asleep in her bed,” according to the New York Post.

An officer arrived at the location to find Tyson still asleep. He identified the CFO of Tyson Foods through an ID found in his wallet.

The officer said that he attempted to wake Tyson up, who then briefly sat up in bed, did not respond to questions and tried to go back to sleep. The police report also said there was an odour of intoxicants coming from Tyson’s breath, and his movements appeared to be uncoordinated and slow.

Tyson was arrested and booked into Washington County Detention Center in the early hours of Sunday, from where he was released the same evening.

John Tyson, a fourth-generation member of the Tyson family, joined the Tyson Foods team in 2019, according to the company’s website. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Harvard University and a Master of Business Administration Degree from the Stanford University.