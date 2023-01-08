 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tycoon Richard Branson quit school at 15. Principal said ‘you’re either going to jail…’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 08, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST

Richard Branson is the owner of the Virgin Group that has presence in travel, leisure telecommunications, health, and banking sectors. He is worth $3.7 billion.

Richard Branson

Those who knew British tycoon Richard Branson as a child were sure he would either go on to make it big or get into trouble.

In a recent podcast interview, the Virgin Group founder revealed he was an enterprising teen. At 15, he started a student magazine.

He managed to raise $3,000 to cover the printing and manufacturing costs by persuading companies to take out ads. Then, he decided to drop out of school to focus on the magazine full-time, Branson said during an episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast.

The headmaster of his school was stunned by his decision.

He told him: "You’re either going to prison or you’re going to become a millionaire".

Branson said he was inspired to start "Student Magazine" to give "young people a voice out of their frustration."