“Twosday” on a Wednesday? Twitter discusses irony of today’s palindrome date

Twitter users lamented that today’s date, 2/2/22, did not fall on a Tuesday for it to actually be called “Twosday”. (Image tweeted by @samrothberg)

Twitter users are marking today’s palindrome date, 2/2/22, by sharing memes and messages on social media. Some lamented the fact that that the date did not fall on a Tuesday for it to actually be called “Twosday”.

Nevertheless, they shared messages wishing others a happy “Twosday”. “Happy 2s day even though it's Wednesday!!” said a Twitter user named Jenny Maher.

“Happy Twosday but why is it not a Tuesday? Whose idea was this?” asked a Twitter user named Kyle D Evans.

Another person pointed out that that the 22nd of February will actually be a “Twosday”.

A Twitter user going by the name llla Call reflected on the irony of the situation .

“It's deeply ironic how 02/02/2022, the only one we're ever gonna get mind you, happened on a Wednesday, the day after Twosday,” the user said. “I think it says a lot about how this year is gonna go. We are all just victims of the universe's prank compilation.”



it's deeply ironic how 02/02/2022, the only one we're ever gonna get mind you, happened on a Wednesday. the day after "Twosday". I think it says a lot about how this year is gonna go February 2, 2022



Sarah Carter, a high school math teacher, put together a "Twosday" challenge to mark the date.

"Using exactly four twos, add arithmetical symbols between the twos to make each of the target number," read the instruction line for the challenge. "You may use plus, minus, times and divide symbols, as well as parentheses and brackets for grouping. "



It's almost February which means it's time to start planning for Twosday! (Tuesday 2/22/22) After seeing lots of math teachers on facebook asking for ideas about how to celebrate this holiday, I put together this Twosday Challenge. https://t.co/HPbASHeKnf#mtbos#iteachmathpic.twitter.com/pCYdohKkM1 — Sarah Carter (@mathequalslove) January 25, 2022



In India, the Mumbai Police used "Twosday" to drive home a message about both online safety and COVID-19 vaccination.

"Think twice before keeping 02022022 as your password," they tweeted with the hashtags "Twosday thoughts" and "Twosday".



Think twice before keeping 02022022 as your password!#TwosDayThought#twosday — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 2, 2022



The official account of the Mumbai Commissioner of Police tweeted: "We believe in the power of ‘dual’ safety, wear your masks and get vaccinated. Let’s fight all ‘odds’ against Covid. #TwosDay #DualSafety #StrengthInNumbers."