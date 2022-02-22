English
    Palindrome date: Two’s day on Tuesday, internet celebrates perfect alignment on 2/02/2022

    Palindrome date 22/02/2022: All the dates in this week are palindrome dates, meaning they read the same both forward and backwards.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST
    Palindrome date: This alignment will not occur again for another 400 years. (Image tweeted by @BCompanyDACF)

    Today’s date, 2/02/2022, is a palindrome date replete with “twos” and happens to fall on a Tuesday. The internet is celebrating this perfect alignment, which will not occur again for another 400 years.

    Google marked the date with a shower of confetti and “twos”. “Happy Twosday 2 you,” it said in a message to users.

    Twitter was flooded with messages for date, which reads the same forward and backwards

    “22222 is considered an angel number which represents harmony and serenity,” Philstar News tweeted. “It tells you to let go of negative thoughts to achieve peace and equilibrium in your life.”

    Others shared wishes with their fellow social media users. “Manifesting success for everyone who sees this. Happy Twosday,” a user said.

     

    “Today, you can read the date from left to right, from right to left and upside-down, said a Twitter user named Embee Art. “A palindrome and an ambigram, but I'm just calling it Twosday.”

    Another user said she was grateful to have witnessed an “unprecedented milestone”.

    “TWOSDAY falls on TUESDAY. WOW!” wrote Twitter user Chelsea. "Happy Twosday everyone!”

    The National Weather Service in Anchorage, Alaska, shared a fascinating fact with its followers.

    "It is a Palindrome week! This means everyday this week can be read the same forwards and backwards! Don't believe us?? Check out our image and self-reflect."

    In India, the Delhi Police used two's day to send a message about responsible driving.

    "Happy TwosDay, people! Since it is 22/02/2022 today, we remind you to think twice about your MOM and DAD before you speed!" they tweeted.

    Happy TwosDay, people!
    Tags: #ambigram #palindrome #Twosday
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 02:12 pm

