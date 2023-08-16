Two99 Introduces Marketing Algorithm “Beetle” to grow profits alongside revenue.

Two99

New Delhi (India): Utilizing inhouse advanced marketing algorithm, the organization is committed to empowering brands and custodians equally by fostering enriched experiences, cultivating engaged communities, and implementing effective digital distribution models. Collectively, these initiatives contribute to the growth of key business metrics such as top- and bottom-line figures.

Under the leadership of industry veteran Agam Chaudhary, two99.org has been orchestrating conversion successes for its clients across seven countries. Its raison d'être is to guide enterprises to prosperity in the contemporary business environment, even in the face of competition from corporate behemoths.

Mr. Chaudhary conceived of two99.org with the intention of assisting businesses in developing sustainable digital expansion and conversion strategies. At its core, the concept aims to anchor a brand's online presence on the sturdy triad of customer experience, community development/management, and customized distribution platforms tailored to each company's unique identity.

"In the course of my work, I not only exchange the promise of tomorrow for today's value, but also work to make that promise today.” Two99.org's Founder, Agam Chaudhary

The Baseline:

Over the decades, the industry has struggled to fathom the necessary path to success for both agencies and brands. A labyrinthine maze of random marketing and advertising efforts frequently led to a lack of clarity, resulting in haphazard agency reorganizations (and concomitant job insecurity) and business closures (signifying a loss of employment opportunities and economic momentum). Two99.org aims to reconcile this fractured landscape with its existence.

About:

Two99.org is an innovative online business optimization firm with a global presence. The company employs proven and bespoke business models in an effort to propel businesses to profitable and sustained online prominence. Two99 offers business growth and GTM solutions, along with the ability to integrate technology and other marketing channels, with one aim - your growth!

Team Two99 can be reached at hello@two99.org & Agam Chaudhary at https://www.linkedin.com/in/agamchaudhary/

