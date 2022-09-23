English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | Traders Conclave 2022 | India's Largest Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Conclave
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Two-time Booker Prize winner Hilary Mantel dies at 70: Report

    "We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved author, Dame Hilary Mantel, and our thoughts are with her friends and family, especially her husband, Gerald," a statement said.

    AFP
    September 23, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST
    Hilary Mantel won the Booker Prize for her works

    Hilary Mantel won the Booker Prize for her works "Wolf Hall" and "Bring Up the Bodies".

    Historical novelist Hilary Mantel, the first British writer to win the Booker Prize twice, has died aged 70, her publishers 4th Estate Books announced on Friday.

    "We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved author, Dame Hilary Mantel, and our thoughts are with her friends and family, especially her husband, Gerald," a statement said, without providing any other details.

    "This is a devastating loss and we can only be grateful she left us with such a magnificent body of work."

    Mantel won the Booker Prize for her works "Wolf Hall" and "Bring Up the Bodies".

    "Hilary Mantel was one of the greatest English novelists of this century and her beloved works are considered modern classics. She will be greatly missed," the publisher added.

    Close

    Nicholas Pearson, former 4th Estate publishing director, said news of her death was "devastating".

    "Hilary had a unique outlook on the world -- she picked it apart and revealed how it works in both her contemporary and historical novels -- every book an unforgettable weave of luminous sentences, unforgettable characters and remarkable insight.

    "She seemed to know everything. For a long time she was critically admired, but The Wolf Hall Trilogy found her the vast readership she long deserved."
    AFP
    Tags: #Booker prize #Hilary Mantel #Hilary Mantel dies
    first published: Sep 23, 2022 04:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.