Two Tamil Nadu teachers awarded for their efforts to eradicate caste biases among students

Tamil Nadu residents Ansar Ali and V Senthamil Selvi have been selected for the prestigious ‘Nikari Award 2019’ as a recognition to their continued efforts to weed out caste biases from the country.

The award includes a memento, a citation, and cash worth Rs 10,000. While a major chunk of our population still boasts of their respective castes, these two individuals sensitized an entire generation of youth to rise above such social divides.

Ali, who is a government school teacher, and Selvi, who is the Principal of Raja Serfoji Government College, have dedicated their lives to promoting equality in educational institutes.

According to The News Minute, Ali, a teacher at the Government High School in Thanjavur district, believes that the perils of the caste system need to be addressed frequently in classrooms, but they should be addressed in a casual manner.

"I taught History to middle school before I was promoted as a Math teacher for high school classes. So, I got a lot more chance to talk about caste and social inequality earlier," Ali said.

His new role as the Math teacher gave him lesser chance to discuss social evils, so he resorted to taking up the issue casually in class every now and then.

Further explaining how he went about eradicating caste biases among students, Ali added, "I set an example for disregarding caste-differences inside school campus by talking to students without biases. I also sometimes butt in among students when they are playing as teams and reorganise the teams so as to mix the students demographically. I am very particular about it."

Professor V Senthamil Selvi, on the other hand, believes that it is imperative for a teacher to function beyond caste divisions and also help the marginalised.

"According to me, I have been helping out marginalised students since the day I started teaching. To me, I consider it a duty of a teacher to help students from the marginalised backgrounds to come up in life," she said.

Selvi was also born in Thanjavur district and completed her education from government institutes. Throughout her time as a professor, she has been dedicated towards providing special tutorial facilities to SC/ST students. "I was just doing what I am supposed to do as a teacher. Over and above that, I haven’t done anything special," she said.