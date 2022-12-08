 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Two key drugs for drug resistant TB are now essential medicines. But will patients benefit?

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Dec 08, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST

An increase in multidrug-resistant tuberculosis cases is being seen worldwide. Its management involves complex treatment, high costs, more toxic anti-tuberculosis drug use, longer treatment time and increased treatment failure and mortality. In India, access to key drugs is an added concern.

The struggles of the large number of patients suffering from extensively drug resistant tuberculosis to access delamanid, a crucial drug indicated for the treatment of the condition, continue, with supplies falling by nearly two thirds.

Incidentally, this drug, along with bedaquiline, another high-end antibiotic used in the treatment of drug-resistant tuberculosis, was among four drugs still under patent to have been included in the new National List of Essential Medicines, released in September.

This is the first time that drugs under patent have been included in the NLEM, which has some of the most commonly used medicines in the country.

The latest list replaced the previous NLEM published seven years ago and now has 384 drugs and over 1,000 formulations. The new list includes medicines used to treat common conditions such as fever and flu, infections, cardiovascular diseases, kidney dysfunction, tuberculosis, diabetes, skin diseases, and blood disorders, among others.

The price ceiling of these medicines, also referred to as scheduled drugs, are fixed as per the Drug Price Control Order, 2013.

The move to add some patented drugs in the NLEM has been hailed by many as these crucial drugs have been hard to access for many in India for long. But will the development improve accessibility?