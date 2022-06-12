Two husbands approach police in Maharashtra after wife eloped with third

The police in Maharashtra were in for a surprise recently when two men approached them for help in finding their wife who had allegedly eloped with a third man.

The woman has reportedly been untraceable since she left her "second" husband's home a few days ago on the pretext of visiting her hometown. According to the Times of India, the woman had befriended the third man through social media. Not much is known about the man yet, the police said.

The incident happened in Nagpur after the "two husbands" approached Bharosa cell -- a special unit introduced to address problems faced by women and children, and to help redress family disputes.

According to the police, the woman had a love marriage with the first man, a mason, and bore two children. Four years after marriage, the woman, then in her mid-twenties, came across the second man after receiving a missed call from an unknown number. She befriended him and in 2020, she abandoned her first family to get married to the second man at a temple outside Nagpur. The man lays optical fibres for a living.

But, after the woman left him for the third man, he tried to reach out to the first husband to find her, the report stated. He convinced the first husband -- who is now an alcoholic -- to approach Bharosa cell with him.

Senior inspector Seema Surve, in-charge of the Bharosa cell, said that although the second man was keen to get the woman back in his life, but the first husband did not want her back at all.

According to the report, the second husband had approached Sonegaon police station earlier and had filed a non-cognizable offence.

"Bharosa cell did not register the complaint, but we guided the men to approach Sonegaon police station to lodge a complaint about the third paramour and the woman. Since there was no domestic violence, we felt local police station can legally deal with the situation better," said Surve.

