Two friends did a master’s course in their 70s. How they adapted to online classes

Age is truly no barrier for some, when it comes to doing what they are passionate about. Humans of Bombay photoblog recently shared the story of two men who enrolled in a master’s course in their 70s and forged a strong friendship.

"His surname is Pathki, and my name is Padaki, naam ek jaise hai toh dosti toh honi hi thi!" Since our names are alike, friendship was inevitable, one of them told Humans of Bombay.

Both of them were eager to learn something new and took up an MA (Kannada) course three years ago.

In class, they were just like any other student-- inquisitive, joyful and sometimes trouble.

"We were actually the backbenchers, the talkative two!" Padaki was quoted as saying by the photoblog. "I remember, when our classes were offline, we used to spend hours debating during the lectures! Together, we'd drive our teachers crazy! And then after college, we'd go to attend poetry readings. I was delighted to have found someone I could go for these things."

But then the coronavirus pandemic hit. As a nationwide lockdown came into force in 2020, their classes moved online.

They worried about how they would study. Their children came to their aid, setting up laptops for them to continue classes.

The two friends constantly stayed in touch, making calls to each other to talk about their favorite Kannada stand up comic.

Then, exams arrived and their discussions became focused on the syllabus. They made questionnaires to prepare and after writing their exams, tallied answers with each other.

Both of them cleared their course. "I didn't just graduate with a master's degree... but also with a best friend," Padaki said.

Their story moved many social media users. "Inspiring and utterly delightful!" a Facebook user said. "What a magnificent lust for life, and an example to us all! Congratulations."

Another person said: "This is absolutely adorable. I can relate to this as growing up in Mumbai, my parents always used to miss conversations about Kannada literature with their friends."