Two Eiffel Towers are on display in Paris, here is the reason behind it

The miniature Eiffel Tower behind the original. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@paris)

The French public witnessed a double of the Eiffel Tower on April 1. A replica of the tower, one-tenth its size, was erected near the original structure on Champ de Mars. The miniature Eiffel Tower is called Eiffela and was installed on the Champ de Mars in Paris as an April Fool's joke. The birth certificate of the tower mentions the time of its assembly as 5:25 am and the weight as 23 tons.

Rassurez-vous, vous voyez bien clair. pic.twitter.com/A3Cam0XW1K



As per Time News, the installation of the 32-metre high structure is the work of artist Phillippe Maindron, who said the objective was to create a moment of tranquility and lightness.

"Seven years ago I had the idea to build the Eiffel Tower on a scale of one to ten. The aim is to create a moment of lightness, of tranquillity. In the current economic climate, I think we really need this and there is no other objective than to create happiness and peace. create bonds," Maindron told Time News.

Even the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo posted a message on Twitter, welcoming the arrival of the replica.



Symbole mondial, @LaTourEiffel soufflait hier sa 134e bougie en très bonne compagnie. Bienvenue à Eiffela https://t.co/kng78o8SLh

— Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 1, 2023

As per the newspaper The Parisian, the miniature tower will be on display at Campo de Marte until April 10.

Also Read: Eiffel Tower lights up in Ukraine flag colours to mark one year of war