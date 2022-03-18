Twitter's unique solutions after user's 'MacBook only in Starbucks' question

Starbucks is the largest coffeehouse chain in the world.

A Twitter user had a question that most of us have had while entering Starbucks. And the responses to the question left Twitter in splits.

“Can I sit in a Starbucks with my Dell laptop or is it Macbook only?” asked Prithwiraj Mukherjee, an Assistant Professor of Marketing at IIM Bangalore.

The replies were as funny as the tweet.

“Went once with Dell, they served me coffee in a steel ka glass,” wrote one user.

Another wrote: “Macbook only. Also. Picture of coffee. And apple logo compulsory.”

One user listed the ‘conditions’ for entering Starbucks:



3. If you have a group of 3-4 people peddling some MLM scheme.

4. If you are a teenager wearable limit goes down to 20-30k but need to be be accompanied with 3-4 of same age group treating each other with a big "Hieeeee" and ordering everything off the menu.

— Imtiaz Pathan (@imtiaz_pathan_) March 18, 2022



Meanwhile Xiaomi wale pic.twitter.com/C00nk1YseA

— the Contextual guy (@tacos_001) March 18, 2022



i go to 10 rupees darshini

— peeleraja (@peeleraja) March 17, 2022



that will be retro hipster. like those slam poets who carry a typewriter

— peeleraja (@peeleraja) March 17, 2022



Just put an Apple sticker on your Dell Laptop.

If someone asks, tell them it's your Mockbook.

— Bharat Varma (@BharatVarma3) March 17, 2022



Only macbook is allowed. Anything else and you'll have to go to Hatti Kaapi

— Vivek Prasad (@Mallufideintent) March 17, 2022



Or you could do what I did ;) pic.twitter.com/2ml46seWZ7

— Anil (@AnilGanti) March 18, 2022

Although the tweets are hilarious, they are sarcastic. There is no such rule at Starbucks about any particular brand of laptop.

Starbucks, an American chain of coffehouses and roasteries, is immensely popular in India especially among the younger generations.