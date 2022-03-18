English
    Twitter's unique solutions after user's 'MacBook only in Starbucks' question

    “Went once with Dell, they served me coffee in a steel ka glass,” wrote one user.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 18, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST
    Starbucks is the largest coffeehouse chain in the world.

    A Twitter user had a question that most of us have had while entering Starbucks. And the responses to the question left Twitter in splits.

    “Can I sit in a Starbucks with my Dell laptop or is it Macbook only?” asked Prithwiraj Mukherjee, an Assistant Professor of Marketing at IIM Bangalore.

    The replies were as funny as the tweet.

    “Went once with Dell, they served me coffee in a steel ka glass,” wrote one user.

    Another wrote: “Macbook only. Also. Picture of coffee. And apple logo compulsory.”

    One user listed the ‘conditions’ for entering Starbucks:

    “You can go to Starbucks if you meet following conditions.
    1. If you have a Mac or iPhone. Either will do. Both is best.
    2. Your net visible wearable worth should be >50 K. If you are wearing a Kurta balance it with a gold chain capable of holding an elephant.
    3. If you have a group of 3-4 people peddling some MLM scheme.
    4. If you are a teenager wearable limit goes down to 20-30k but need to be be accompanied with 3-4 of same age group treating each other with a big "Hieeeee" and ordering everything off the menu.”

    See some more reactions:






    Although the tweets are hilarious, they are sarcastic. There is no such rule at Starbucks about any particular brand of laptop.

    Starbucks, an American chain of coffehouses and roasteries, is immensely popular in India especially among the younger generations. It is the largest coffeehouse chain in the world.
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 06:06 pm
