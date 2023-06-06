'First day in the books': New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino takes charge

Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino logged her first day at the company.

Linda Yaccarino on Monday took charge as the CEO of Twitter weeks after she was appointed for the top job at the social media giant by billionaire Elon Musk. "It happened first day in the books," she tweeted.

Yaccarino, the former advertising chief of NBCUniversal, logged her first day at Twitter nearly eight months after Elon Musk fired the company’s Indian-origin chief executive officer Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and legal policy head Vijaya Gadde after his $44 billion takeover of Twitter.

”I’ve long been inspired by [Musk’s] vision to create a brighter future. I'm excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together!” she had tweeted last month.

Linda Yaccarino left NBCUniversal after having spent twelve years there. She joined the media and entertainment giant as President of Cable Entertainment & Digital Advertising Sales in November 2011, before being promoted to Chairman, Advertising & Client Partnerships, a year later.

In her role as chairman of advertising and client partnerships, Yaccarino was credited with transforming the organisation’s advertising and partnership by bringing individual network teams together and becoming the ‘bridge’ across NBC properties.

Before joining NBCUniversal, Yaccarino served as Executive Vice President and COO of Turner Entertainment Advertising Sales and Marketing and Acquisitions for 19 years.

She studied Telecommunications at Penn State University and currently sits on the board at the School of Communications.

Yaccarino has several honours to her name. She was recognised as The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Power 100 in 2013, as one of the “Ten Most Powerful Women in TV” by Adweek in 2011 and as a “CEO of Tomorrow” by Business Week.