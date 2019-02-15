Present
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 04:13 PM IST

Twitterati slam Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala for politicising Pulwama attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the security forces have been given a free hand to discuss the future course of action

Moneycontrol News
It is not new for ministers to politicise every issue; and Congress minister Randeep Singh Surjewala did just that.

While condemning the attack and expressing condolences to the family of the deceased, the Congress spokesperson slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. At a time when the entire nation is enraged by the dastardly Pulwama attack and mourning the loss of the CRPF jawans, he indulged in some mudslinging.

In a series of tweets, Surjewala said this was the 18th big terror attack under the Modi government and asked when will the 56-inch chest reply or when the eyes will turn red with anger.

He also said:  “This horrific attack in J&K is a testimony to Modi Govt's utter failure on National Security. Zero political action & Zero policy to tackle terror has led to an alarming security situation. BJP ruled J&K for 4 years. BJP rules J&K via Gov rule. BJP plunged J&K into deep turmoil.”

However, it seems that Surjewala’s comments didn’t go down well with Twitter users, who dissed the Congressman for using the biggest IED attack in the state to gain political mileage. Here’s what some people had to say:




Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, salvaged the situation to some extent by cancelling her scheduled press conference. Calling off the briefing, Priyanka said she found it improper to discuss politics now. One must note here: Neither BJP President Amit Shah nor PM Modi cancelled their scheduled meets for the day.

Nonetheless, Modi discussed the security situation with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and said the sacrifice of the martyrs won't go in vain and their death will be avenged.

He tweeted, “The attack has left people’s blood boiling. Our security forces have been given a free hand to discuss the future course of action.”
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 01:42 pm

