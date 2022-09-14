As Twitter whistleblower testifies in Congress, Musk brings back Tesla Cyberwhistle

Tesla has brought back its limited-edition, stainless steel Cyberwhistle, and the timing could not have been more telling.

On Tuesday, Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko told the US Congress that the platform ignored his security concerns, in testimony that came as company shareholders greenlit Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover deal.

Musk – who had terminated his Twitter deal in July citing "inaccurate representation" of spam accounts on the platform - tweeted about the Tesla Cyberwhistle a few hours after Zatko’s testimony.

The Cybertruck-inspired whistle was first introduced in December 2021. It was brought back to Tesla online shop on Wednesday, with Musk tweeting that it could only be purchased using Dogecoin.

This is the third time the limited-edition whistle has been listed on Tesla's website since its release. It is being retailed for 1000 Dogecoin, although if you were planning to buy one, you are out of luck - the product is currently sold out on Tesla's website.

This time, the Cyberwhistle was brought back after a Delaware judge ruled last week that Musk may include the claims made by Peiter Zatko, the Twitter whistleblower, in his case, but denied his request to delay the trial.

Musk has listed bot accounts as among the reasons to justify his walking away from the deal. Twitter is suing to force him to complete the buyout, with a trial set to go ahead on October 17.

Revelations of whistleblower Zatko's report in the US press in August were perfectly timed for Tesla chief Musk, who has used it as part of his justification for abandoning his unsolicited $44 buyout bid.

In his report, Zatko directly referred to questions asked by Musk about bot accounts on Twitter, saying the company's tools and teams for finding such accounts are insufficient.

