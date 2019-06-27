Twitter Wars | #NoToAllahuAkbar trends to counter #NoToJaiShreeRam, paints a grim picture

The past couple of days have triggered a religious war, of sorts, on Twitter and armchair experts (read fanatics) are relentlessly battling it out in a war of hashtags -- #NoToJaiShreeRam and #NoToAllahuAkbar.

On June 27, #NoToAllahuAkbar was trending on the microblogging platform, leaving many bemused and even alarmed at the onset of such hate mongering. What induced such sentiment, one may wonder.

Last week, 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari was tied to an electric pole, mercilessly beaten and forced to chant “Jai Shree Ram” and “Jai Hanuman” by a furious crowd in Jharkhand’s Kharsawan district. Why? Because, he reportedly stole a motorbike.

On June 22, he complained of ill-health while being held in judicial custody. He was rushed to the nearest hospital and then to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur, where he was declared dead on arrival. According to a report by The Indian Express, the assault did not find mention in the FIR filed by the complainant as well as the confession made by Tabrez to the police. Naturally, the kin of the victim have alleged foul play and lapses on part of the police and hospital authorities. At least 11 villagers have been arrested in the case so far.

In another isolated incident, a 26-year-old madrasa teacher Hafeez Mohd Sahrukh Haldar was thrown off a train after being beaten up by a group of men in West Bengal. The group asked him to chant “Jai Shree Ram” and he refused. Hafeez sustained injuries and filed an FIR with the police station. No arrest has been made in the matter so far.

The two isolated incidents were linked by one mantra – “Jai Shree Ram”. This evoked a counter hashtag on Twitter which read, #NoToJaiShreeRam.

Unable to discern between religious fanaticism and the crimes committed on its pretext, Twitterati has directed its vitriol to the two slogans instead of the crime itself.

Apparently, #NoToAllahuAkbar was a vindictive response to #NoToJaiShreeRam. While tweeting indiscriminately to keep these hashtags trending in a Twitter duel, netizens seem to misguidedly attacking the two religions instead of condemning the heinousness of the crime that mob-lynching is.

While #NoToAllahuAkbar envisages Islamophobia, #NoToJaiShreeRam is showing the Hindu religion in a poor light. Besides, collateral damage includes perpetuating misinformation and fake news.

And then there is celebrity-bashing and calling out the ‘hypocrisy of liberals’, which these hashtags automatically transform into.

What one must take cognizance of is that while everyone has a right to express their opinion on Twitter, it has largely become a platform for inconsequential hate mongering and the platform must take down posts which have the potential to incite communal hatred and possibly violence.

On a positive note, the platform could have been used to crowdsource funds to ensure speedy justice to the victim, or even get enough signatories to strengthen laws against mob lynching and curb the whataboutery on heinous crimes. Unfortunately, people have become tools of their tools.