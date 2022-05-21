‘Contain egg’: Twitter user shares hilarious message bakery wrote on his cake

The Twitter community had a hearty laugh seeing the messages. (Image credit: @kapildwasnik/Twitter)

Twitter users are having a hearty laugh after a Swiggy customer shared a photo showing what a bakery wrote on the cake he ordered.

Kapil Wasnik said in a tweet on May 20 that he had ordered cake from a popular bakery in Nagpur. “In the order details I mentioned ‘please mention if the cake contains egg’, ” he added.

What Wasnik received left him speechless. The restaurant sent him the cake with “contain egg” written on top with white icing cream.



Sorry, but can’t help laughing.

— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) May 20, 2022

Wasnik’s tweet received over 43,000 likes and over 1,200 responses. “Sorry, but can’t help laughing,” Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

Another user said: “Man, sorry but this is really funny. Should be in the news lol.”

Some Twitter accounts shared their experiences of bakeries sending them cakes with rib-tickling messages.

One customer's "don't send cutlery" message to a restaurant was misinterpreted as something to be written on his cake.

A user named Prakash Reddy said he had asked for a "Happy Birthday pin board" to be put on top of his cake. This is what he received:



Me: Please put the Happy Birthday "Pin Board" on top of cake.

Restaurant: pic.twitter.com/EeEtupOefQ — Prakash Reddy (@saiprakash4688) May 20, 2022

Wasnik said he was "overwhelmed with joy" to see that his tweet had made people laugh. "Thank you so much Twitterati . No hard feelings Swiggy. You are awesome," he added.

The food delivery platform nevertheless apologised for the error with the order. "Sorry to know that the restaurant partner failed to understand your special instructions."

In response, the customer said: "The Swiggy Customer Support Executive acknowledged the issue and has initiated the necessary steps. Appreciate the support, thank you!"





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes