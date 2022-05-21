English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    ‘Contain egg’: Twitter user shares hilarious message bakery wrote on his cake

    Other users chimed in to share photos of their cake orders. One person received a cake with "don't send cutlery" written on top.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 21, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST
    The Twitter community had a hearty laugh seeing the messages. (Image credit: @kapildwasnik/Twitter)


    Twitter users are having a hearty laugh after a Swiggy customer shared a photo showing what a bakery wrote on the cake he ordered.

    Kapil Wasnik said in a tweet on May 20 that he had ordered cake from a popular bakery in Nagpur. “In the order details I mentioned ‘please mention if the cake contains egg’, ” he added.

    What Wasnik received left him speechless. The restaurant sent him the cake with “contain egg” written on top with white icing cream.

    Wasnik’s tweet received over 43,000 likes and over 1,200 responses. “Sorry, but can’t help laughing,” Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

    Another user said: “Man, sorry but this is really funny. Should be in the news lol.”

    Some Twitter accounts shared their experiences of bakeries sending them cakes with rib-tickling messages.

    One customer's "don't send cutlery" message to a restaurant was misinterpreted as something to be written on his cake.

    A user named Prakash Reddy said he had asked for a "Happy Birthday pin board" to be put on top of his cake. This is what he received: 

    Wasnik said he was "overwhelmed with joy" to see that his tweet had made people laugh. "Thank you so much Twitterati . No hard feelings Swiggy. You are awesome," he added. 

    The food delivery platform nevertheless apologised for the error with the order. "Sorry to know that the restaurant partner failed to understand your special instructions." 

    In response, the customer said: "The Swiggy Customer Support Executive acknowledged the issue and has initiated the necessary steps. Appreciate the support, thank you!" 



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Cake #Swiggy #Twitter
    first published: May 21, 2022 10:59 am
