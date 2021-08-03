Twitter users in India can now use Google and Apple accounts to Sign-in/Sign-up on the platform

Reuters and AP will help Twitter spot misinformation on feeds

Twitter is making it easier for Indian users to sign up to the micro-blogging platform. Twitter has rolled out a new feature in India that will allow users to sign up or log in to the platform directly using their Apple or Google accounts.



Sign on with ease and start scrolling your timeline.

Now, when you log in or sign up to join the conversation on Twitter, you have the option to use:

▪️ Your Google Account on the app and on web

▪️ Or your Apple ID on iOS, and soon on web pic.twitter.com/Nf56H1ghmY August 2, 2021



Creating an account on Twitter just got simpler -- use your Google account or Apple ID to sign in. pic.twitter.com/VwLLqAXx5p

— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) August 3, 2021

The Twitter Support handle recently uploaded a tweet to announce the new development.While the new functionality will allow Twitterati’s to log in or sign up to the micro-blogging platform with either their Apple or Google accounts, existing users will need to ensure their registered email address on Twitter is the same as the one on their Apple ID/ Google account.Signing in to Twitter using your Google account works on both the web and app versions. However, using an Apple ID only works on iOS devices for now, although Twitter claims it will soon be available for the web version. The Google account login functionality will work on an Android or iOS device, a desktop, and a Web browser. This will also simplify the sign-up process for new users.