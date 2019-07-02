Twitter users get emotional as Sushma Swaraj vacates Lutyens house

Close to a month after President Ram Nath Kovind dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj moved out of her Safdarjung Lane official residence in New Delhi on Saturday.

The former foreign minister announced on Twitter that she has vacated her Central Delhi official house. Notably, as per government rules, all ex-MPs must vacate their official residences within a month of the previous Lok Sabha being dissolved.



I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers.

— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 29, 2019

She wrote in her social media post: “I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers.”

Sushma voluntarily opted out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new government and also did not contest the recently concluded national general election for health reasons. She used to represent Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency in PM Narendra Modi’s previous government.

Some other key former union ministers who are not part of PM Modi’s new cabinet are Arun Jaitley, Maneka Gandhi, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and Jayant Sinha.



Sushma’s tweet garnered around 70,000 likes and 8,000 retweets, and over 5.7 k comments since, with Twitter users bidding her an emotional adieu.