App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter users are loving how Dharmendra replied to Hema Malini's Parliament ‘sweeping’ video

Replying to a tweet asking if she has ever used a broom in her life, the 83-year-old wrote on Twitter: “Yes, in films."

Jagyaseni Biswas
Screengrab from video shared by ANI
Screengrab from video shared by ANI

Actor turned politician Hema Malini, who was elected to Parliament for a second term on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket, was trolled mercilessly for “taking part” in a cleanliness drive on July 13.

A Swachhata drive was conducted in Parliament in which Hema Malini and BJP Minister Anurag Thakur had picked up broomsticks for a photo opportunity.

While no one expects politicians to participate full-fledged in such drives, it appeared as though the parliamentarian had never held a broom in her life. Twitter users called her out for being seemingly awkward with the broom.

Close

Her husband and former BJP MP Dharmendra was the most recent one to join the ranks of the trolls. Replying to a tweet asking if she has ever used a broom in her life, the 83-year-old commented on her lack of requisite “skills” and wrote in Hindi on Twitter: “Yes, in films. She looked like a novice to me too.”

related news

He added that he, however, is “very efficient” at household chores such as brooming since he used to help his mother as a child.

The veteran actor also pointed out that since his wife is a lawmaker from Mathura, the act was intended to spread the message of keeping India clean as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned it and also a clarion call for one and all to “feel for New India”.

His tweet went viral and netizens loved his disregard for mincing his words.




First Published on Jul 18, 2019 11:53 am

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Dharmendra #Hema Malini

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.