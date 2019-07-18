Twitter users are loving how Dharmendra replied to Hema Malini's Parliament ‘sweeping’ video

Actor turned politician Hema Malini, who was elected to Parliament for a second term on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket, was trolled mercilessly for “taking part” in a cleanliness drive on July 13.

A Swachhata drive was conducted in Parliament in which Hema Malini and BJP Minister Anurag Thakur had picked up broomsticks for a photo opportunity.

While no one expects politicians to participate full-fledged in such drives, it appeared as though the parliamentarian had never held a broom in her life. Twitter users called her out for being seemingly awkward with the broom.

Her husband and former BJP MP Dharmendra was the most recent one to join the ranks of the trolls. Replying to a tweet asking if she has ever used a broom in her life, the 83-year-old commented on her lack of requisite “skills” and wrote in Hindi on Twitter: “Yes, in films. She looked like a novice to me too.”



Haan films main , mujhe bhi अनाड़ी लग रहीं थीं . मैं ने मगर बचपन में , अपनी माँ का हमेशा हाथ बटाया है । मैं झाड़ू में माहिर था । I love cleanliness

— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 14, 2019

He added that he, however, is “very efficient” at household chores such as brooming since he used to help his mother as a child.

The veteran actor also pointed out that since his wife is a lawmaker from Mathura, the act was intended to spread the message of keeping India clean as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned it and also a clarion call for one and all to “feel for New India”.



You are the symbol of simplicity something this world greatly needs these days

— Rohit200Sharma (@Rsharma_fan) July 16, 2019



Sir...you are great...there couldn't be more honest and sweet reply than this one. You are awesome.

— monika mathur (@monika_mmt) July 15, 2019



So honest and straightforward @aapkadharam . What was the need of so many inexperienced people sweeping a already cleaned complex. Would make better photo to cross the road and was utensils at langar hall.

— Varinder Anand (@varinderanand) July 16, 2019



very honest answer as always but Hemaji wont like this answer. — Dilip Patel (@patel_dilip) July 15, 2019

His tweet went viral and netizens loved his disregard for mincing his words.