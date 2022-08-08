English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Twitter user shows just how much paperwork you need for a Europe tourist visa

    Does this tweet make you reconsider your travel plans?

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST
    (Image credit: @saptarshipr/Twitter)

    (Image credit: @saptarshipr/Twitter)


    Applying for visas for foreign travel can be a cumbersome process. A Twitter user recently shared a photo of a stack of documents that he had to provide just to get a tourist permit.

    "Applying for a tourist visa to one of the most developed countries of the world," Saptarshi Prakash, who is the director of design at Swiggy, tweeted on August 6. "This is amount of paper I m supposed to carry to prove that I have the money to stay there and come back."

    Prakash's tweet has since received over 3,000 likes.

     

    Close

    Related stories

    Users asked him what country he had applied for. Prakash answered that the paperwork was for a Schengen visa.

    Schengen visa is a short-stay visa permit for 26 countries in Europe, including France, Austria, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

    A Twitter user joked that the documents in Prakash's picture seemed like a bank statement full of UPI transactions on Swiggy.

    "It's not bank statement alone," Prakash said in response. "Bank statement, three years of ITR (income tax return), payslips and tons of other things. Sure, it includes those Swiggy transactions as well. I wonder when they will make it(visa process) digital." 

    "By any chance, are they mistaking you to be the National a new nation that gained independence in 2014 and not 1947?" another user quipped.

    Other referenced their own experiences with visa applications.

    "I feel you man," a user named Abheyraj Singh said. Visa stuff is just so frustrating."

    "Good God! Reminded me of the tedious form filling and submitting for Australian visa," an account named Anu wrote.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Schengen Area #Travel #Visa
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 08:29 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.