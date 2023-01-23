English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Twitter user compares Shark Tank India 2 with 'Sasural Simar ka', Anupam Mittal responds

    Anupam Mittal said that as "sharks" they have to be themselves and that it is "most important to keep the authenticity and innocence alive".

    Moneycontrol News
    January 23, 2023 / 10:09 PM IST
    Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, is a judge on the show. (Image: @AnupamMittal/Twitter)

    Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, is a judge on the show. (Image: @AnupamMittal/Twitter)

    Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, also a judge on Shark Tank India, got into a minor spat with Twitter users when a man compared the show’s new season to Hindi TV serial “Sasural Simar ka”.

    It all started when Mittal asked: “Is Twitter becoming the new Quora?” User Atul Sharma retorted with in the comments: “Naah but Shark Tank is the new Sasural Simar Ka”.


    It didn’t end there. The Twitter conversation continued further with Mittal saying that its “good” for him as he “clearly” watches both shows. He followed it with a wink emoji.


    He commented back saying that he indeed did watch both “Sasural Simar ka” and Shark Tank for a while. “I do and I did (for a while), it’s only after you’ve consumed sub-standard stuff, you realise the value of quality,” he commented.