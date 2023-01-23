Twitter user compares Shark Tank India 2 with 'Sasural Simar ka', Anupam Mittal responds

Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, is a judge on the show. (Image: @AnupamMittal/Twitter)

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, also a judge on Shark Tank India, got into a minor spat with Twitter users when a man compared the show’s new season to Hindi TV serial “Sasural Simar ka”.

It all started when Mittal asked: “Is Twitter becoming the new Quora?” User Atul Sharma retorted with in the comments: “Naah but Shark Tank is the new Sasural Simar Ka”.

It didn’t end there. The Twitter conversation continued further with Mittal saying that its “good” for him as he “clearly” watches both shows. He followed it with a wink emoji.



Another user continued the discussion further.

“Do take this feedback and work on it in next season. We have enough sob shows which we skip so skipping this one is no big deal but this was a good show in season 1 hence people comment,” the comment read.

Mittal responded to this user as well.

“I think as sharks we just have to be ourselves and that’s most important to keep the authenticity & innocence alive. As producers @SonyTV & @sharktankindia are constantly improvising so am sure the feedback is not lost on them. Abhi season baaki hai mere dost,” he wrote.

Here too, someone corrected Mittal and said he possibly meant “improving” and not “improvising” prompting the “Shark” to emphasize why he needs an edit button.

Shark Tank India season 1 was supremely successful but the shine of the platform for entrepreneur waned for viewers after many complained about leaving former judge Ashneer Grover out of the second season. Grover was one of the main draws of the show with many of his dialogues becoming iconic and even memes.

He commented back saying that he indeed did watch both “Sasural Simar ka” and Shark Tank for a while. “I do and I did (for a while), it’s only after you’ve consumed sub-standard stuff, you realise the value of quality,” he commented.