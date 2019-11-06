App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter unhappy with Maharashtra Police advisory based on Roberto Firmino’s offside goal

Though the tweet has been retweeted more than 600 times and liked by more than 2,000 people, the comments section was filled with Liverpool fans calling out the “erroneous VAR judgment”.

Jagyaseni Biswas

It seems like the fans of Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino were not happy with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decision that disallowed his goal. And while they were still licking the wounds of the judgment on the contentious goal scored in the English Premier League match held on November 2, the Maharashtra Police used it as an example to warn traffic rule violators.

In a witty take, the Maharashtra Police, which is well known for its social media presence, referred to the ruled-out goal to exemplify what fate may hold for repeat traffic rule offenders.

Using a screen grab of Firmino’s junked goal, the police force’s official Twitter handle came up with a witty warning for regular traffic offenders. They wrote:

However, this tweet seems to have backfired. Though it has been retweeted more than 600 times and liked by more than 2,000 people, the comments section was filled with Liverpool fans calling out the “erroneous VAR judgment”. Many even questioned if the police, too, punishes innocent people for crimes they haven’t committed.








Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 01:52 pm

tags #English Premier League #Liverpool #Maharashtra Police #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.