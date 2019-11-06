Twitter unhappy with Maharashtra Police advisory based on Roberto Firmino’s offside goal

It seems like the fans of Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino were not happy with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decision that disallowed his goal. And while they were still licking the wounds of the judgment on the contentious goal scored in the English Premier League match held on November 2, the Maharashtra Police used it as an example to warn traffic rule violators.

In a witty take, the Maharashtra Police, which is well known for its social media presence, referred to the ruled-out goal to exemplify what fate may hold for repeat traffic rule offenders.



How ironic that a police force is using a false guilty offence in order to persecute someone.

— Rex (@ThatRexGuy) November 4, 2019



So ye will do people even if they aren’t breaking the law...

— John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) November 4, 2019



If you're anything like VAR then you're convicting innocent felons.

— An (@RoyalANfield) November 4, 2019



So Mumbai Police will use all evidence and still find an innocent person guilty

— NomadInDelhi (@NomadInDelhi) November 5, 2019



So what you're saying is you're also corrupt

— (@Shannxo) November 4, 2019



Firmino was onside. By this tweet you basically mean we will arrest you even if you are innocent. Ffs man

— Neeraj (@ohmanemane019) November 4, 2019

Using a screen grab of Firmino’s junked goal, the police force’s official Twitter handle came up with a witty warning for regular traffic offenders. They wrote:However, this tweet seems to have backfired. Though it has been retweeted more than 600 times and liked by more than 2,000 people, the comments section was filled with Liverpool fans calling out the “erroneous VAR judgment”. Many even questioned if the police, too, punishes innocent people for crimes they haven’t committed.