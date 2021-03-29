English
Twitter tries app that lets you place Suez-blocking ship anywhere in the world; check out the results here

Amidst the terrible situation that held up traffic and slowed global trade, a new web application has surfaced on social media, that lets users visualise what the ship would look like when stuck in different places.

Moneycontrol News
March 29, 2021 / 10:24 PM IST
Created by map enthusiast Garrett Dash Nelson, Glitch web app Ever Given Ever Ywhere allows users to plonk the large barge anywhere on a satellite map of the world.

The giant container ship that blocked traffic in the Suez Canal for the last one week resumed its journey on March 29 after being successfully refloated. Amidst the terrible situation that held up traffic and slowed global trade, a new web application has surfaced on social media, that lets users visualise what the ship would look like when stuck in different places.

Created by map enthusiast Garrett Dash Nelson, Glitch web app Ever Given Everywhere allows users to plonk the large barge anywhere on a satellite map of the world.

“I took 10 minutes out of my life to create a@glitch app that lets you wedge the Ever Given anywhere you want in the world. Here it is stuck in Boston Harbor,” tweeted Nelson while sharing a Twitter thread featuring the ship wedged in several other places.

In his thread from Hudson, Panama Canal to Las Vegas, the users shared pictures of the cargo ship stranded almost everywhere.

Take a look at the tweet that's now viral on the micro-blogging site.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Glitch web app #Suez Canal
first published: Mar 29, 2021 10:23 pm

