Twitter tries app that lets you place Suez-blocking ship anywhere in the world; check out the results here

The giant container ship that blocked traffic in the Suez Canal for the last one week resumed its journey on March 29 after being successfully refloated. Amidst the terrible situation that held up traffic and slowed global trade, a new web application has surfaced on social media, that lets users visualise what the ship would look like when stuck in different places.

Created by map enthusiast Garrett Dash Nelson, Glitch web app Ever Given Everywhere allows users to plonk the large barge anywhere on a satellite map of the world.

“I took 10 minutes out of my life to create a@glitch app that lets you wedge the Ever Given anywhere you want in the world. Here it is stuck in Boston Harbor,” tweeted Nelson while sharing a Twitter thread featuring the ship wedged in several other places.

In his thread from Hudson, Panama Canal to Las Vegas, the users shared pictures of the cargo ship stranded almost everywhere.



I took 10 minutes out of my life to create a @glitch app that lets you wedge the Ever Given anywhere you want in the world. Here it is stuck in Boston Harbor.https://t.co/Cmm5Z2OmNg pic.twitter.com/ZevoBSFaEg

— Garrett Dash Nelson (@en_dash) March 28, 2021

Let's park the Ever Given at Founders Landing in Marquette MI! Just have to solve the little problem of getting it through the Soo Locks. pic.twitter.com/rS5v3bgGYl — Chet DeFonso (@ChetDeFonso) March 28, 2021





For those of you who, like me, have spent all week wondering if the Ever Given would fit in the Berkeley Marina yacht harbor, we finally have our answer.

Yeah. Sort of. Not really. No. Yes. https://t.co/y1KI5AAtNR pic.twitter.com/02vB0s3TJz — Rigel Robinson (@RigelRobinson) March 28, 2021