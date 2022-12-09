Twitter to free name space of 1.5 billion accounts soon, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal.

1.5 billion Twitter accounts with no tweets or logins for years will be deleted to free up space for names, Elon Musk said on Friday.

"These are obvious account deletions with no tweets & no log in for years," the billionaire tweeted.

This comes after Musk, who acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal, said the company will begin telling users if their posts have been suppressed and give them an avenue to appeal.

Ever since his takeover of Twitter, Musk, who also owns SpaceX and Tesla, has introduced a slew of changes at the company.

Under Musk, Twitter laid off nearly half of its 7,500-strong workforce.

The company has also begun reinstating roughly 62,000 accounts in what is being referred to internally as "the Big Bang," according to Platformer news blog.

Musk, who previously called himself a "free speech absolutist," has repeatedly said he believes that all content permitted by law should be allowed on Twitter and sought to remake the social media organization after he took control in October.