Twitter testing 'Fleets' for Android, iOS; feature similar to Insta stories

Twitter may soon introduce 'Fleets', a new feature similar to 'Stories' on Instagram and WhatsApp.

The feature is presently being tested only in Brazil for Android and iOS devices, Kavyon Beykpour, Product Lead at Twitter said in a tweet thread.



Every day, people come to Twitter to see what’s happening. One of the unique things about Twitter is that “what’s happening” is fueled by people sharing their thoughts openly, through Tweets. But sharing your thoughts publicly can be intimidating!

— Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) March 4, 2020

"People often tell us that they don't feel comfortable Tweeting because Tweets can be seen and replied to by anybody, feel permanent and performative," Beykpour said, adding that sharing one's thoughts publicly can very often be intimidating. The new feature thus comes after taking into consideration user feedback.

"Fleets are a way to share fleeting thoughts. Unlike Tweets, Fleets disappear after 24 hours and don’t get retweets, likes, or public replies. People can only react to your Fleets through direct messages (DMs) and instead of showing up on other’s timelines, Fleets are viewed by tapping on your avatar," Beykpour explained.

Soon after the announcement was made, #RIPTwitter became a top trend, with users bemoaning that the new feature would make Twitter more like Instagram and Snapchat.

Admitting that the feature "sounds similar" to what other the apps offer, Beykpour said Fleets would have a "few intentional differences" to enhance user experience.