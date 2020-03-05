App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter testing 'Fleets' for Android, iOS; feature similar to Insta stories

The feature is currently being tested on Android and iOS only in Brazil, Product Lead at Twitter Kavyon Beykpour, said in a tweet thread.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Fleets (Image: Kayvon Beykpour @kayvz - Twitter)
Fleets (Image: Kayvon Beykpour @kayvz - Twitter)

Twitter may soon introduce 'Fleets', a new feature similar to 'Stories' on Instagram and WhatsApp.

The feature is presently being tested only in Brazil for Android and iOS devices, Kavyon Beykpour, Product Lead at Twitter said in a tweet thread.

"People often tell us that they don't feel comfortable Tweeting because Tweets can be seen and replied to by anybody, feel permanent and performative," Beykpour said, adding that sharing one's thoughts publicly can very often be intimidating. The new feature thus comes after taking into consideration user feedback.

Close

"Fleets are a way to share fleeting thoughts. Unlike Tweets, Fleets disappear after 24 hours and don’t get retweets, likes, or public replies. People can only react to your Fleets through direct messages (DMs) and instead of showing up on other’s timelines, Fleets are viewed by tapping on your avatar," Beykpour explained.

related news

Soon after the announcement was made, #RIPTwitter became a top trend, with users bemoaning that the new feature would make Twitter more like Instagram and Snapchat.

Admitting that the feature "sounds similar" to what other the apps offer, Beykpour said Fleets would have a "few intentional differences" to enhance user experience.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #Instagram #Snapchat #Technology #trends #Twitter

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.