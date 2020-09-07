172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|twitter-stands-divided-over-novak-djokovics-disqualification-from-us-open-5807881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter stands divided over Novak Djokovic’s disqualification from US Open

This incident has become Twitter's new hotly debated topic with reactions ranging from calling Novak's disqualification unfair to those saying the rules are rules.

Novak Djokovic checks the line judge after inadvertently hitting her with a ball. (Image: AP)
World's number one Novak Djokovic's disqualification from the US Open fourth round, after he struck a line judge with a ball following a point during the first set of his match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, has triggered a range of reactions from tennis fans on social media.

The 33-year-old tennis star swatted a ball reasonably hard to the back of the court, inadvertently striking a female line judge in the area of her throat.

With the line judge screaming out in pain as she fell out of her chair, a horrified Djokovic ran over to her and apologised.

Following the incident, Djokovic also took to his Instagram to share his reaction on the disqualification. Djokovic wrote, “I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated with my behaviour.”








This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry. Cela ova situacija me čini zaista tužnim i praznim. Proverio sam kako se oseća linijski sudija, i prema informacijama koje sam dobio, oseća se dobro, hvala Bogu. Njeno ime ne mogu da otkrijem zbog očuvanja njene privatnosti. Jako mi je žao što sam joj naneo takav stres. Nije bilo namerno. Bilo je pogrešno. Želim da ovo neprijatno iskustvo, diskvalifikaciju sa turnira, pretvorim u važnu životnu lekciju, kako bih nastavio da rastem i razvijam se kao čovek, ali i teniser. Izvinjavam se organizatorima US Opena. Veoma sam zahvalan svom timu i porodici što mi pružaju snažnu podršku, kao i mojim navijačima jer su uvek uz mene. Hvala vam i žao mi je. Bio je ovo težak dan za sve.

This incident has become Twitter's new hotly debated topic with reactions ranging from calling Novak's disqualification unfair to those saying the rules are rules.










First Published on Sep 7, 2020 03:39 pm

