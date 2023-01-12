Twitter staff in Singapore told to clear desks, work from home: report

Twitter employees at the social media giant’s Singapore headquarters were asked on Wednesday to clear their desks and vacate the office premises, Bloomberg reported, quoting sources. They were asked to work from home from Thursday. The development comes amid Elon Musk’s cost-cutting measures after he acquired the company last year.

Staff at the Singapore office reportedly received an email saying they had time till 5 pm to clear their desks at their office in CapitaGreen building. Singapore employees have been tagged as remote workers in Twitter’s internal system, according to the report.

Singapore was among the centres affected during the mass layoffs at Twitter in November last year when Musk fired half of the company's 7,500 staff.

At that time, he had scrapped a work-from-home policy and imposed long hours, asking workers to return to offices immediately. This came two years after Twitter announced a “permanent” work from home policy for employees.

Under Elon Musk, employees were expected to be in office 40 hours a week. Exceptions were only for those who are physically unable to reach office and were to be granted only after Musk personally signed off on them,

Musk’s extreme cost-cutting measures at Twitter extended to firing the janitorial staff in the US, forcing some employees to bring their own toilet paper to office.

He reportedly fired janitors after they went on strike for more pay in early December. Janitorial staff found they had been locked out of the Twitter headquarters with no warning as Musk terminated their contract. At the company headquarters in San Francisco, four floors have been shut down, leaving employees to work out of just two floors. Elon Musk is defending his massive cost-cutting at Twitter as necessary for the social media platform to survive, due in part to debt payments tied to his $44 billion takeover of the company. Musk had said last year that he “spent the last five weeks cutting costs like crazy” and trying to build a stronger paid subscription service because otherwise Twitter might be operating with $3 billion in negative cash flow next year. He in part blamed the $12.5 billion in debt tied to his April agreement to buy the company, as well as the Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate hikes.

