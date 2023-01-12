 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter staff in Singapore told to clear desks, work from home: report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

Elon Musk had earlier scrapped a work-from-home policy for Twitter employees and imposed long hours, asking workers to return to offices immediately.

Elon Musk is defending his massive cost-cutting at Twitter as necessary for the social media platform to survive.

Twitter employees at the social media giant’s Singapore headquarters were asked on Wednesday to clear their desks and vacate the office premises, Bloomberg reported, quoting sources. They were asked to work from home from Thursday. The development comes amid Elon Musk’s cost-cutting measures after he acquired the company last year.

Staff at the Singapore office reportedly received an email saying they had time till 5 pm to clear their desks at their office in CapitaGreen building. Singapore employees have been tagged as remote workers in Twitter’s internal system, according to the report.

Singapore was among the centres affected during the mass layoffs at Twitter in November last year when Musk fired half of the company's 7,500 staff.

At that time, he had scrapped a work-from-home policy and imposed long hours, asking workers to return to offices immediately. This came two years after Twitter announced a “permanent” work from home policy for employees.

Under Elon Musk, employees were expected to be in office 40 hours a week. Exceptions were only for those who are physically unable to reach office and were to be granted only after Musk personally signed off on them,

Musk’s extreme cost-cutting measures at Twitter extended to firing the janitorial staff in the US, forcing some employees to bring their own toilet paper to office.