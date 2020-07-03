Twitter says it will add the 'edit button' under one condition

The ‘edit’ button has been one of the most-requested features on Twitter. The micro-blogging site has been refraining itself from adding the edit option despite users bombarding the platform with repeated request tweets on a day-to-day basis. Twitter now says that it will bring the edit button but under one condition — when everyone wears a mask.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has listed wearing a mask as a necessary guideline to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, aka COVID-19.

The number of reported coronavirus cases has been on the rise in India and several parts of the world. At the time of writing this, India is the fourth most affected nation in the world and has so far recorded 6,07,331 cases, which includes 18,213 deaths.



You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask

To help spread the message, Twitter’s official account put out a tweet asking its users to wear a mask amid the pandemic.

Twitter users had different reactions — some urged others to wear a mask, some denied, while the remaining others joked about never getting the edit button.



Twitter running the troll game right here https://t.co/d6JJWgskFI — Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) July 2, 2020





Twitter basically said we’re never getting an edit button https://t.co/PBGgFvECW4

When everyone wears a mask, they'll just edit this Tweet. https://t.co/tBRC7NSLjg — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 3, 2020





YALL BETTER WEAR YALL MASKS IM TIRED OF HAVING TO DELETE AND RETYPE MY TWEETS https://t.co/4dEe3BDCpN

Get it together people. We need this. https://t.co/BQlfOaf8IG — Summer Lee (@SummerForPA) July 3, 2020





All right, folks. I've got typos to fix. Let's get it together. https://t.co/Ql4rPDx6Ae

I can’t even decide how best to praise them for this stellar Tweet. https://t.co/Ed8kn6m1Qr — Meredith Cummings (@MereCummings) July 3, 2020





It’s practically impossible to make everyone wear a mask which means we won’t get an edit button

