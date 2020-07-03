App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter says it will add the 'edit button' under one condition

Want that edit button? It has something to with wearing a mask.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The ‘edit’ button has been one of the most-requested features on Twitter. The micro-blogging site has been refraining itself from adding the edit option despite users bombarding the platform with repeated request tweets on a day-to-day basis. Twitter now says that it will bring the edit button but under one condition — when everyone wears a mask.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has listed wearing a mask as a necessary guideline to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, aka COVID-19.

The number of reported coronavirus cases has been on the rise in India and several parts of the world. At the time of writing this, India is the fourth most affected nation in the world and has so far recorded 6,07,331 cases, which includes 18,213 deaths.

To help spread the message, Twitter’s official account put out a tweet asking its users to wear a mask amid the pandemic. 

Twitter users had different reactions — some urged others to wear a mask, some denied, while the remaining others joked about never getting the edit button.








Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had previously said that he will probably never add the edit button on Twitter. one of the primary reasons holding Twitter back from adding the edit button is the malicious usage of editing content that can mislead people.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 09:30 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Technology #trends #Twitter

