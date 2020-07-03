Twitter says it will add the 'edit button' under one condition

Want that edit button? It has something to with wearing a mask.
The ‘edit’ button has been one of the most-requested features on Twitter. The micro-blogging site has been refraining itself from adding the edit option despite users bombarding the platform with repeated request tweets on a day-to-day basis. Twitter now says that it will bring the edit button but under one condition — when everyone wears a mask.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has listed wearing a mask as a necessary guideline to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, aka COVID-19.
The number of reported coronavirus cases has been on the rise in India and several parts of the world. At the time of writing this, India is the fourth most affected nation in the world and has so far recorded 6,07,331 cases, which includes 18,213 deaths.
You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask
— Twitter (@Twitter) July 2, 2020
Twitter users had different reactions — some urged others to wear a mask, some denied, while the remaining others joked about never getting the edit button.
Twitter running the troll game right here https://t.co/d6JJWgskFI— Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) July 2, 2020
Twitter basically said we’re never getting an edit button https://t.co/PBGgFvECW4
— T A M E R A (@callme_mera) July 2, 2020
When everyone wears a mask, they'll just edit this Tweet. https://t.co/tBRC7NSLjg— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 3, 2020
YALL BETTER WEAR YALL MASKS IM TIRED OF HAVING TO DELETE AND RETYPE MY TWEETS https://t.co/4dEe3BDCpN
— kals (@kkelm13) July 3, 2020
Get it together people. We need this. https://t.co/BQlfOaf8IG— Summer Lee (@SummerForPA) July 3, 2020
All right, folks. I've got typos to fix. Let's get it together. https://t.co/Ql4rPDx6Ae
— Micah Edwards (@micahwrites) July 2, 2020
I can’t even decide how best to praise them for this stellar Tweet. https://t.co/Ed8kn6m1Qr— Meredith Cummings (@MereCummings) July 3, 2020
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had previously said that he will probably never add the edit button on Twitter. one of the primary reasons holding Twitter back from adding the edit button is the malicious usage of editing content that can mislead people.
It’s practically impossible to make everyone wear a mask which means we won’t get an edit button
— Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) July 2, 2020