    Twitter rolls back change that turned embeds of deleted tweets into blank boxes

    Twitter has reversed a controversial decision that left a blank space in place of deleted tweet embeds

    Moneycontrol News
    April 12, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST
    Twitter has rolled back its decision to make deleted tweets invisible (Representative Image)

    Twitter has reversed a controversial decision that left a blank space in place of deleted tweet embeds. According to TechCrunch, Twitter user @RuinDig was the first to spot the change in which Twitter made deleted tweets invisible. Previously, if tweets were embedded on websites outside of Twitter, their text would still be displayed even if the tweet itself was deleted.

    In March, IndieWeb developer Kevin Marks tweeted about the change and called wider attention to the issue. “Twitter, you broke the fallback case in the tweet embedding js for deleted tweets. Previously they would not be decorated and show the



    “Until recently, if the tweet or account had been deleted, then Twitter would leave the blockquote alone, so the embedded text would still show, but without Twitter’s validation,” he explained further in a blog post, sharing a 2011 tweet from Ben Ward, who wrote the original code.

    In his blog post on the issue, Kevin Marks said Twitter was “tampering with public record” by wiping the text of deleted tweets.

    “We're doing this to better respect when people have chosen to delete their tweets. Very soon it'll have better messaging that explains why the content is no longer available,” Twitter Senior Product Manager Eleanor Harding had said in response.

    But earlier this week, Twitter confirmed to several news outlets that it had rolled back on its decision to show blank boxes in place of deleted tweets.

    “After considering the feedback we heard, we’re rolling back this change for now while we explore different options,” Twitter spokesperson Remi Duhe said statement to The Verge. “We appreciate those who shared their points of view — your feedback helps us make Twitter better.”

    It is not clear what “different options” Twitter is considering



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Deleted tweets #Twitter
    first published: Apr 12, 2022 03:45 pm
