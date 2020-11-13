PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter removes Amit Shah's profile picture, restores it shortly after

A Twitter spokesperson said that Amit Shah's account was locked "due to an inadvertent error".

Moneycontrol News

Twitter, on November 12, locked Union Home Minister Amit Shah's profile and display picture citing copyright violations. The picture was, however, restored after Twitter users criticised the move.

A Twitter spokesperson said that the account was locked "due to an inadvertent error”.

"We temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. This decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional," a Twitter spokesperson said.

Shah has over 23.6 million followers on Twitter.

Close

When locked, the message displayed in place of the profile picture read, "Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder."

Offended by the move, several Twitter users shared their opinion using #BanTwitter, which began trending on the micro-blogging platform.

Twitter's copyright policy states, "In general, the photographer and NOT the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph."

Twitter recently removed the display picture on the official Twitter handle of BCCI, citing copyright violation.
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 10:44 am

