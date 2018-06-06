Twitter reacts after Dutch PM Rutte drops coffee, mops it up himself

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte won hearts of Twitter users by cleaning up a cup of coffee that he had accidentally spilled.

Rutte did not wait for the cleaning staff and instead picked up the mop and started cleaning himself, amid appreciation and applause from onlookers.

The video clip went viral on social media with people from around the world applauding him for his 'humility' and calling him a 'true role model'.



We have to learn from this view,

Do not be ashamed of taking garbage

Keep your's surrounding green and clean #cleanindia pic.twitter.com/sIl0S7fRRO

— pankaj (@URs_panku) June 6, 2018

