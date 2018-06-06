Twitter reacts after Dutch PM Rutte drops coffee, mops it up himself

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte won hearts of Twitter users by cleaning up a cup of coffee that he had accidentally spilled.
Rutte did not wait for the cleaning staff and instead picked up the mop and started cleaning himself, amid appreciation and applause from onlookers.
The video clip went viral on social media with people from around the world applauding him for his 'humility' and calling him a 'true role model'.
Prime Minister of Netherlands, Mark Rutte has impressed people with his humility when he cleaned up his coffee spill.
We have to learn from this view,
Do not be ashamed of taking garbage
Keep your's surrounding green and clean #cleanindia pic.twitter.com/sIl0S7fRRO
— pankaj (@URs_panku) June 6, 2018
Mark Rutte, current Prime Minister of the Netherlands,accidentally drops his coffee cup.See his reaction AND action.Wish Indian politicians & business leaders could emulate this. How many of us even know the name of the janitor who daily cleans our office toilets? #PresenceOfMind pic.twitter.com/8RaLQNf3Ay— Coach Vikram (@CoachVikram) June 6, 2018