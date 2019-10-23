Twitter perplexed as Adhir Chowdhury posts incomprehensible tweet on Chidambaram

Hours after former finance minister P Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media Case, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury posted a celebratory message that left social media users utterly confused.



Enlargement of @PChidambaram_IN ji has eloquently proved that at the end of the day truth prevails upon, he is iŕresistible

Taking to Twitter on October 22, the Congressman wrote:

Thanks to thoughts “lost in translation”, the tweet left netizens amused and confused all at the same time, garnering unprecedented social media traffic.

While some wondered what the West Bengal Congress leader might have tried to convey, the others poked fun at him, stating he was only trying to wear Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor’s hat for a while. Although Tharoor never gets his English wrong, his impeccable vocabulary does leave people at their wit’s end.



Sashi Tharoor bhi isse accha English likh leta hai !

No, it's a brain failure or Google translate gone wrong. Very wrong.

So PC, or some part of him, got enlarged because some one (or many) found him irresistible? Ingliss ees a phoreyn lenguaje. QED. — Hirakesh Chandra Roy (@RoyHirakesh) October 22, 2019





This is what Congress party has been reduced to, a sad joke. 5 hrs and such is the incompetence that he doesn't even bother removing this.

Shashi Tharoor ka judwa hai yeh. One knows too much English and the other one knows zero. — GabbarThingz (@GabbarThingz) October 22, 2019





Looks like something in Chidambaram got enlarged while he was in CBI custody. And it seems to have made him irresistible.

Also, Chowdhury is a repeat offender when it comes to garbled messages that leave his party squirming often. After the Centre abrogated Article 370 ending Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, he had given a foot-in-mouth moment to all his colleagues by saying the Kashmir crisis was not an internal issue.