Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter perplexed as Adhir Chowdhury posts incomprehensible tweet on Chidambaram

While some wondered what the West Bengal Congress leader might have tried to convey, the others poked fun at him, stating he was only trying to wear Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor’s hat for a while.

Jagyaseni Biswas

Hours after former finance minister P Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media Case, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury posted a celebratory message that left social media users utterly confused.

Taking to Twitter on October 22, the Congressman wrote:

Thanks to thoughts “lost in translation”, the tweet left netizens amused and confused all at the same time, garnering unprecedented social media traffic.

Close

While some wondered what the West Bengal Congress leader might have tried to convey, the others poked fun at him, stating he was only trying to wear Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor’s hat for a while. Although Tharoor never gets his English wrong, his impeccable vocabulary does leave people at their wit’s end.

related news









Also, Chowdhury is a repeat offender when it comes to garbled messages that leave his party squirming often. After the Centre abrogated Article 370 ending Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, he had given a foot-in-mouth moment to all his colleagues by saying the Kashmir crisis was not an internal issue.

“You say it is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN, is that an internal matter? We signed the Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration, was that an internal matter or bilateral?” he had asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury #INX media case #P Chidambaram

