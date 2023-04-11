 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter nostalgic as Tupperware declares they may go bust. See tweets

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST

Tupperware was once famous for its "Tupperware parties" in the 1950s and 1960s, where people sold plastic containers for food storage.

A Tupperware party from the 1950s or 60s. (Image: @_AngelLady_/Twitter)

Tupperware, the iconic US maker of food storage containers, has issued a warning that it could go bust unless it can quickly raise new financing. Despite efforts, sales of the 77-year-old firm have continued to slide.

As news of the company’s possible collapse broke, social media started reminiscing about their Tupperware stories – a staple in most households while growing up.

“Another party of my youth fading away. I remember my mother hosting a Tupperware party. She would go to a couple a year at a friend's or coworker's house,” one Twitter user wrote.