Twitter nostalgic as Tupperware declares they may go bust. See tweets

Tupperware, the iconic US maker of food storage containers, has issued a warning that it could go bust unless it can quickly raise new financing. Despite efforts, sales of the 77-year-old firm have continued to slide.

Tupperware was once famous for its "Tupperware parties" in the 1950s and 1960s, where people sold plastic containers for food storage.

As news of the company’s possible collapse broke, social media started reminiscing about their Tupperware stories – a staple in most households while growing up.

“Another party of my youth fading away. I remember my mother hosting a Tupperware party. She would go to a couple a year at a friend's or coworker's house,” one Twitter user wrote.

One user shared that someone in her family that was involved in setting up the company. “My grandmother’s mother-in-law, Brownie Wise, launched Tupperware and paved the way for it to become what it has been for decades. It would be sad to see it go,” she wrote.

“I remember my sister-in-law hosting a tupperware party that I was at (I often spent time there as there were 3 neices at one time all under 5!) Dont remember anything else about it,” another comment read.

One user had a different take. “I wouldn't worry about #tupperware . Even if they do technically collapse they will still be around in 25 years time, an unused but ongoing presence in your kitchen cupboards,” they wrote.

In a recent statement, Tupperware announced that it may not have adequate liquidity in the near term and that there was "substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern."

Tupperware's founder, Earl Tupper, created the polyethylene air-tight and water-tight products with their double-sealed lid in 1946. Initially sold in department stores, the products were not immediately successful as potential customers were unsure how to use them. It was only when saleswoman Brownie Wise started selling Tupperware herself through home demonstrations that the product gained popularity.

Tupperware became a household favourite soon after and has since become iconic.