The Dogecoin impact: Quirky cryptocurrency created as a joke to new Twitter logo

Stella Dey
Apr 04, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

One of the factors that has had a significant impact on Dogecoin's rise to fame is the involvement of Elon Musk, who has been an outspoken supporter of the cryptocurrency.

Created in 2013 as a joke, Dogecoin is now the new Twitter logo, thanks to Elon Musk.

Cryptocurrencies have been making waves in the financial world for over a decade, but none have captured the attention and fascination of both investors and popular culture quite like Dogecoin. Created as a playful and meme-inspired digital currency, Dogecoin has skyrocketed to prominence, becoming a symbol of the unpredictable and often whimsical nature of the cryptocurrency market. With the influential backing of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and a devoted online community, Dogecoin has left a lasting impact on the cryptocurrency landscape and has become a cultural phenomenon.

And today, it’s the new Twitter logo which many users believe was to honour CEO Musk’s pet Shiba Inu, Floki. The blue bird has been replaced with the Doge – making #TwitterLogo the top trend on Google and the microblogging site.

The creation of Dogecoin

Dogecoin was created in 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer as a joke, inspired by the "Doge" meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog with broken English captions. The cryptocurrency was meant to be a light-hearted parody of other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, with no serious aspirations for value or utility. However, Dogecoin quickly gained traction due to its friendly and approachable branding, and its tipping culture, where users could "tip" each other small amounts of Dogecoin as a form of social currency.