Twitter is testing an edit button and users can’t keep calm

This is not a drill. Twitter users were surprised and (for the most part) delighted to note that the microblogging platform is testing a long-awaited feature – the edit button.

Twitter announced on September 1 that its team is testing an edit button internally.



if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button

this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

However, the feature will only be available to subscribers of its paid service, Twitter Blue, when it rolls out in the coming weeks. At present, Twitter Blue is available in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – but that has not stopped users from across the world celebrating the announcement with the expectation that the edit feature will roll out to everyone in time.

Take a look at some of the reactions pouring in just a few minutes after Twitter announced its upcoming edit button that will allow users to change the text of their tweet after it is posted.



Twitter finally has an edit button? IMPOSSIBLE! pic.twitter.com/V0t9gaeCxG — MonadoBoy16 #FireDavidZaslav (@MonadoBoy16) September 1, 2022





This is a really good/bad idea…

(I will edit that later after I got all the likes I want)

— Maosrache (@fernossi1) September 1, 2022



This day has finally come. https://t.co/3bYr6SiQO8 — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) September 1, 2022





At long last…the edit button is ours https://t.co/Tgnt9Vzf1y

— Monica Castillo (@mcastimovies) September 1, 2022

Several people tagged Elon Musk, the billionaire currently trying to pull out of his $44 billion deal to acquire the social media giant, to inform him of Twitter’s latest update



Edit button on @Twitter may make it worth buying again by @elonmusk! https://t.co/rqbgRDrVen — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 1, 2022



Twitter said it is testing the editing service with a smaller group of people to identify and resolve potential issues, including how the feature might be misused.

People not in the test group will still be able to see if a tweet has been edited post-publication.

"We'll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets," Twitter said in a statement.

For the test, tweets can be edited for up to 30 minutes after they are published. "Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet," the company said.