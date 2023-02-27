'Office in Starbucks': Twitter jokes as internship applicant rejected for not owning Macbook

There have been several stories of companies rejecting jobs or internships for the most bizarre and outrageous reasons. And one more to be added to the list is when a prospective intern was rejected for not owning a Macbook.

Grapevine, an online platform where users share workplace experiences, tweeted a screenshot where a user recalled when he was rejected for not owning the Apple product.

Under the section of “Most ridiculous reasons for getting rejected”, a user wrote: “Applied for an intern position in an early-stage startup. Had a screening call with their HR. After the usual discussion, she told me that they won’t be able to provide work laptops before getting converted to a full-time position. Asked me whether I had my own laptop and WIFI. After telling her I had a windows laptop, she told me that they were only looking for folks with Macbooks and cut the call.”

Users in the thread were shocked and appalled and one wrote: “Good they disconnected the call.”

Another user recalled how a well-known real estate consulting firm wanted interns to own their own car and they would not pay for fuel either.

“I was seeking internship during MBA, and got a call for a sales role from a renowned Real Estate consulting firm. They expected me to have my own car, so that I can take clients for site-visit, and weren't paying for fuel/wear & tear; and almost laughed when asked about stipend!” he wrote.

Moneycontrol News