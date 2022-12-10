 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter to sell extra office equipment: furniture, beer dispensers, pizza ovens and more

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST

Bidding will open next month for the auction of over 200 items, ranging from bulky kitchen appliances to sophisticated gadgets.

(Image credit: Heritage Global Partners,)

Twitter is selling off memorabilia, a host of kitchen appliances and workout equipment from its San Francisco headquarters at a big auction scheduled  next month.

Bidding will open on January 17 for over 200 "surplus office assets", including chairs, desks and coffee makers, said Heritage Global Partners, who will handle the auction.

Also on sale are a Twitter bird statue and a planter shaped like an "@".

Kitchen appliances were advertised in abundance. A pizza bake oven, beer dispenser and automatic slicer are just some of the goods up for grabs.

Laser projectors, Apple desktops and 55-inch digital whiteboards and numerous other sophisticated gadgets are also up for auction.

So is Twitter selling off its equipment because of financial trouble? Heritage Global Partners say no.