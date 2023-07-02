Twitter down memes go viral after social media platform suffers outage

Twitter users found it difficult to access their tweets and refresh the feed on Saturday.

Social media platform Twitter suffered an outage on Saturday when several users worldwide reported issues and found it difficult to access their tweets and refresh the feed.

Twitter owner Elon Musk later stated that the company had imposed new rules effective from July 1 which put a "temporary" limit on the number of tweets that users can read daily. The reason behind the decision was to address "extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation".

In his tweet on Saturday, Musk said that Twitter Blue subscribers will be limited to reading 6000 tweets a day, which would later be increased to 8000.

Users without a subscription can view 600 tweets a day which would be later increased to 800 while new users can view upto 300 tweets per day, which would be later increased to 400.

Musk called the decision as a "temporary emergency measure".

"We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users," he tweeted on Saturday.

However, despite the trouble faced by many users, few of them were able to access the platform and shared hilarious memes on the trouble faced due to the outage.

