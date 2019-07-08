App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 05:29 PM IST

Twitter cracks up as Pakistani anchor confuses Apple Inc with fruit

The video that went is a purported discussion on the condition of the Pakistani economy and business

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representational Image (Torange.biz)
Representational Image (Torange.biz)

Anchor of a Pakistani TV news channel recently confused US tech giant Apple with the fruit apple.

The video of the goof up went viral on Twitter last week after a user of the social media platform shared it from her handle.

The video is that of a purported discussion on the condition of the Pakistani economy and business, where the panelist says: “Apple’s business amounts to more than the whole of Pakistan's annual budget”.

Close

The anchor of the show then cuts him short and said: “Yes, I have heard that even one apple is very expensive these days.”

related news

To save her from further embarrassment, the panelist quickly reminds the anchor that he is referring to Apple Inc.”

Barely managing to save her face, the anchor acknowledges her mistake and laughs along to cover up the goof-up.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the hilarious video.






First Published on Jul 8, 2019 05:29 pm

