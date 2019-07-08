Twitter cracks up as Pakistani anchor confuses Apple Inc with fruit

Anchor of a Pakistani TV news channel recently confused US tech giant Apple with the fruit apple.

The video of the goof up went viral on Twitter last week after a user of the social media platform shared it from her handle.

The video is that of a purported discussion on the condition of the Pakistani economy and business, where the panelist says: “Apple’s business amounts to more than the whole of Pakistan's annual budget”.

The anchor of the show then cuts him short and said: “Yes, I have heard that even one apple is very expensive these days.”

To save her from further embarrassment, the panelist quickly reminds the anchor that he is referring to Apple Inc.”



