Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal takes coffee orders at company's London office

Fresh brew for Twitter employees, courtesy of CEO Parag Agrawal. (Image credit: @RebeccaW/Twitter)

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal was in the United Kingdom last week for a series of company events. In the middle of all the activity, he found time to serve employees.

Parag Agrawal was pictured taking coffee orders at Twitter's London office. Also on duty was Dara Nasar, the managing director of Twitter UK.

Another top Twitter executive, chief financial officer Ned Segal, served up some cookies to go with coffee.

Twitter employees in the UK had a fun-filled past week, with dinners and comedy shows.

It was a sight quite different from the tumult that the company experienced in the months following an offer from Elon Musk, the world's richest person, to buy it.

A agreement between the two parties was announced on April 25, leaving Twitter employees anxious about the future of the company.

There were many twists and turns in the chaotic bid. Musk later said he was not convinced about Twitter's data on the extent of fake accounts on its platform and would keep the deal on hold until he got a true picture of them.

Eliminating spam bots from Twitter is one of the goals Musk has for Twitter. He has also promised to allow more freedom on speech on the platform if he becomes its owner.

He held a meeting with Twitter's staff mid-June, where he spoke about his vision to have one billion users on the platform but was not direct and clear about potential layoffs.