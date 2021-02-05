MARKET NEWS

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey likes tweets supporting Rihanna's stand on farmers' protest in India

The tweets liked by Jack Dorsey include the ones by Washington Post journalist Karen Attiah. Attiah claimed in a tweet that "Rihanna has the Indian government shook".

Moneycontrol News
February 05, 2021 / 04:25 PM IST

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has liked a few tweets that are supportive of international singer Rihanna's stand on the ongoing Indian farmers' protest against the Centre's new agricultural reform laws.

The tweets liked by Dorsey include the ones by Washington Post journalist Karen Attiah. Attiah claimed in a tweet that Rihanna has the Indian government "shook".

In another tweet, Attaih demanded a dedicated emoji for the ongoing farmers' protests in India just like it did in the case of the Black Lives Matter protest after George Floyd's brutal killing.

She tweeted, "Now is as a good time as ever for @Twitter and @jack to add a Twitter emoji to the massive #FarmersProtests in India-- like they did for historic international protests like #BlackLivesMatter and #EndSars."

Following Rihanna and teen-climate activist Greta Thunberg's tweet on farmers' protest, the Indian government along with actors and cricketers slammed international celebrities for interfering in India's internal matters.

Using hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda in their tweet, Indian celebrities requested citizens to not allow "external forces" to harm the sovereignty of India.
TAGS: #Farm laws #Farmers protest #Rihanna #Twitter CEO
