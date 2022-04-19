Twitter board is the dysfunction of the company, says founder Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey handed over the baton to Parag Agrawal last November, but he still remains a board member until next month with his 2.2 per cent share.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has said that the board has "consistently been the dysfunction of the company" after it adopted a "poison pill" to thwart an attempt by tech billionaire Elon Musk to takeover it.

Dorsey was responding a tweet by a user who commented on Twitter board's history being mired in plots and coups, "particularly amongst Twitter’s founding members".

"If look into the history of Twitter board, it’s intriguing as I was a witness on its early beginnings, mired in plots and coups, and particularly amongst Twitter’s founding members. I wish if it could be made into a Hollywood thriller one day," tweeted user @iHadrami_.



To which Dorsey responded: "It’s consistently been the dysfunction of the company."

Jack Dorsey handed over the baton to Parag Agrawal last November, but he still remains a board member until next month with his 2.2 per cent share. Musk had recently commented on how with Dorsey's departure, the Twitter board “collectively owns almost no shares."

He added that the economic interests of the micro-blogging site's board are not aligned with shareholders after the social media company took steps to ward off his takeover attempt.

Twitter Inc. adopted a measure that would shield it from hostile acquisition bids, taking steps to thwart billionaire Elon Musk’s unwelcome offer to take the company private and make it a bastion of free speech.

The board set up a shareholder rights plan, exercisable if a party acquires 15 per cent of the stock without prior approval, lasting for one year only. The plan seeks to ensure that anyone taking control of Twitter through open market accumulation pays all shareholders an appropriate control premium.





