Twitter Blue to cost Rs. 719 in India? Buzz as users share screenshots

Twitter’s revamped subscription model, called Twitter Blue, which gives the site's famed blue checkmark, is likely to cost Rs. 719 in India, according to reports which say some users in India have started sharing images that say they have received the prompt for Twitter Blue subscription. The chargeable blue tick verification service is expected to roll out in India in "less than a month", Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk had said on Sunday.

Elon Musk has started rolling out Twitter Blue to users in the US for a fee of $7.99 a month. The reported India fee for Rs. 719 (approximately $8.9), thus, is higher than what it would cost in the US.

“Twitter Blue in India costs 719/- per month,” tweeted Gaurav Agrawal, sharing a screenshot of a prompt.

Twitter's strategy to introduce a monthly charge for the verified badge has polarised users globally.

Musk, the CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc, completed his $44-billion takeover of Twitter in October-end, placing the world's richest man at the helm of one of the most influential social media apps in the world.

He also fired the social media company's four top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde.

Musk then proceeded to fire the majority of its over 200 employees in India as part of mass layoffs across the globe.